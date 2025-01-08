Will Deni Avdija Play? Full Blazers vs Pelicans Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers still think they can make a run to the playoffs. It's not going to be easy for them, as they sit at 13th in the Western Conference standings. They clearly have some work to do if they are going to be able to stack up enough wins to make that happen.
So far on their five-game road trip, the Blazers are 1-2.
A three-point loss to the Pistons certainly hurts, as every game matters. If they aren't able to turn it around in the next week or so, they might have to admit defeat and fully commit to being sellers at the trade deadline.
In order to stack up some wins, they are going to need to have their best players available. Injuries have been an issue for the Trail Blazers this season. They haven't been able to put together a lot of games where their best players have been available.
Ahead of the matchup against the Pelicans, Deni Avdija has found himself on the injury report. He was listed as questionable ahead of the game with a sprained right wrist, but has now been upgraded to available.
Avdija is one of the many young players on the roster who they are trying to figure out if he belongs as part of their core.
So far this season, Avdija is averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He is someone who has worked tirelessly on his 3-point shooting. He shot 37.4 percent last season and is shooting 35.4 percent this year. The Blazers are still trying to figure out what to do with him.
Avdija was brought into Portland from the Malcolm Brogdon trade before the season. He would be a player that other teams would be interested in ahead of the deadline because of his defensive skills at the wing spot. He'd be a great guy to have come off the bench.
Portland is hoping that they don't have to make that decision. A win against New Orleans would certainly give them hope of making a run to make the playoffs. The Trail Blazers might be holding onto hope that is unrealistic, but that will be determined here soon.
Once this road trip is over, Portland has five games straight at home. If that home stand goes poorly, they will certainly become sellers at that point. The season will be about grabbing assets at that point.
