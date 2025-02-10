Will Jerami Grant Play? Blazers Reveal Injury Report vs Nuggets
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Denver Nuggets tonight as they look to get back on track. Portland is coming off a bad loss to a shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves team and they will try to take down Denver.
However, Portland may need to play this game against the Nuggets without a key player. Veteran forward Jerami Grant has been listed as questionable entering this game.
Grant has been dealing with some right knee soreness and it could see him miss this contest. The veteran has been fairly durable this season so the hope is that he will be able to give it a go against the Nuggets.
For the year, Grant has played in 41 games, averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Grant has been massive in helping the Trail Blazers turn things around so his absence would certainly be felt if he can't play.
The Trail Blazers have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the past few weeks and it has seen them jump right back into postseason contention. Portland has won eight of their last 10 games overall and the team has put together a consistent effort throughout.
Denver enters this game on a six-game winning streak and they have won seven of their past 10 games. Both sides come in on fire so we could see a competitive game between the two teams tonight.
We should know closer to the start of the game if Grant will be able to suit up against the Nuggets. His defensive presence could be key for Portland as they look to get back into the win column.
