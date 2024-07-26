Will the Trail Blazers Trade Jerami Grant This Offseason?
Entering the offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers were one of the more intriguing teams in the NBA. While they finished last season with a record of 21-61, the Trail Blazers held a few veteran players who could help teams on the cusp of contention.
Portland traded guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Washington Wizards earlier in the offseason but that has been the only big move from the team. The Trail Blazers still have a few veteran players that they could move to net some future assets.
One of those players is forward Jerami Grant, who has been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers for most of the summer. The biggest hurdle for any deal to take place has been the Lakers' hesitancy in trading multiple first-round picks for Grant.
Grant would immediately help the Lakers, giving them a true three-and-D type of wing player on the roster. But the Trail Blazers have the luxury of waiting to see if the Lakers will budge on the asking price. However, it seems that the Lakers may not budge.
Portland views Grant as a strong trade asset and they have a set price for him. But the Lakers view his contract as a reason why they are only willing to give one first-round pick in any deal.
Grant is scheduled to make $29 million this season and his salary only increases each of the next few years. It's not a great contract so Los Angeles is standing tall on the deal.
It remains to be seen if Grant will be dealt but his value won't be as high as it is right now. If the Trail Blazers want to maximize him in a trade, moving him for a first and some players may be in their best interest.
