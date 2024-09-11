Young Blazers Scorer Ranked Among NBA's 'More Intriguing Trade Candidates'
The Portland Trail Blazers finished last season with a poor record of 21-61 and it saw them land in last place within the Western Conference standings. It was a struggle of a year for Portland but they entered the offseason hopeful for the future.
Portland has a young core of talented players that they believe can be cornerstones for the future. It may take some time for the talent to develop but the Trail Blazers finally entered into a needed rebuild last season.
For years, Portland was among the middle of the pack in the NBA, a place that no franchise wants to be. But the trade of former star guard Damian Lillard allowed them a chance to fully embrace a rebuild.
The Trail Blazers are looking to build the team around guard Scoot Henderson, center Donovan Clingan, and guard Shaedon Sharpe. Each gives them a different look on the floor and their growth this coming year will be massive.
Portland also has guard Anfernee Simons, who has established himself as a legitimate scorer on the court. Simons has been rumored to be in trade talks this offseason but so far, nothing has materialized.
Within their young core, the Trail Blazers still feel like they can upgrade around the roster. On a recent episode of Insider Zach Lowe's podcast, The Lowe Podcast, Simons was highlighted as one of the more intriguing trade options around the league.
"In fact, I think Simons is one of the more intriguing trade candidates right now in the league and if I'm the Blazers, I just sit there and say, 'I like Anfernee Simons, good contract, he's extension eligible again pretty soon, good player, he can really shoot it. I'm waiting for someone to bowl me over with a trade offer that makes me say go."
If the Trail Blazers do trade Simons, it would open up more minutes for their younger players. They also could likely net some extra playing time for their other young guys.
Last season, Simons averaged 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He shot 38.5 percent from deep, showing off his range.
Simons could provide some teams with a nice scoring option either from the starting lineup or off the bench. His value around the league could be strong considering he has two years left on his current deal, with him scheduled to make $25.8 million this season and $27.6 million next year.
It remains to be seen if Portland will pull the trigger on a Simons trade but the interest is likely out there for the franchise.
