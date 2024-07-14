Young Trail Blazers Star Expected To Be 'Big Part' of Foreign National Team Moving Forward
The Portland Trail Blazers were one of the worst teams in the NBA this past season, finishing with a record of 21-61. However, Portland does have a few young pieces that they can build around for the future.
One of those young stars is guard Shaedon Sharpe, who has gotten better in each of his two seasons. Sharpe is from Canada and is likely to be part of the National Team's plans moving forward.
Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report posted that Canada head coach Jordi Fernandez believes that Sharpe should be a "big part" of the future plans.
Last season with the Trail Blazers, Sharpe averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. Sharpe shot 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line as well so there are parts to his game that he still needs to improve on.
If he can take that next step, Canada's National Team will be even more formidable. They are the biggest competition to Team USA in this summer's Paris Olympics and the addition of Sharpe should only help things.
Sharpe will look to have another successful year with the Trail Blazers this coming season. His production will likely play into how competitive Portland is, along with the other young players across the roster.
