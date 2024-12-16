SI

Travis Kelce and Myles Garrett Shared Classy Moment After Chiefs’ Win Over Browns

Respect.

Andy Nesbitt

Travis Kelce and Myles Garrett shared a nice moment after Sunday's win.
Travis Kelce and Myles Garrett shared a nice moment after Sunday's win.
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to get past the Cleveland Browns, 21-7, to improve to 13-1 on the season in a victory that saw Patrick Mahomes exit in the final minutes with an ankle injury.

The Chiefs' QB wasn't the only star player to get dinged up in the game as Myles Garrett got poked in the eye and had to be helped by trainers before returning to action.

After the game Garrett was seen sharing a classy moment with Travis Kelce, who narrowly avoided an injury of his own when he collided with the chain gang on the Chiefs' sideline in the first quarter.

Respect.

Published
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated.

