Warriors 'Serious' About Kevin Durant Amid Suns' Stalled Trade Talks for Jimmy Butler
Kevin Durant could potentially be nearing the end of his time with the Phoenix Suns amid reports that the organization is willing to listen to calls on the 36-year-old as the trade deadline inches closer.
Among the teams reportedly interested in Durant are the Golden State Warriors. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported Monday evening that those links have some substance, and that the Warriors are serious about a possible reunion with the 14-time All-Star. Mannix also noted that rival executives believe the Suns are "strongly considering" dealing Durant at the deadline as their recent efforts to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat have stalled.
The Warriors are believed to be serious about looking to fortify the roster for one more shot at a championship before the end of Stephen Curry's iconic career. Bringing back Durant, alongside whom Curry won two championships in 2017 and '18, may well be their best way of achieving that goal.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier Monday that Golden State had been casting a wide net in its search for a star player to add to the roster via trade. It seems Durant is included in that search.
Durant is now in his third season in Phoenix, having been acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 season. This year, he's averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 52.5% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range.
The Suns (25-23) sit in eighth in the Western Conference, just one game ahead of the Warriors (24-24). As the likelihood of Butler joining the Suns seemingly continues to dwindle, it could potentially open up a path for Durant to make a stunning return to the Warriors.