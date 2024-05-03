Draymond Green Sends Strong Message to Patrick Beverley
Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was seen throwing a ball at a fan from the bench on Thursday night. As Milwaukee was about to be eliminated by the Indiana Pacers, Beverley fired a ball into the stands, hitting a fan.
During an episode of his podcast, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacted to Beverley’s actions, saying, “Pat keep having these instances after they lose in these playoff games. That one might have been crazier than the [Chris Paul] push, because it opens up an entirely different can of worms... That is forbidden for us."
Green also spoke against Beverley telling an ESPN producer she could not stand in his postgame media scrum if she was not subscribed to his podcast. The Warriors veteran then finished with a message for Beverley, saying he has to stop having these moments. It will be very interesting to see how the NBA handles this situation, as it is certainly something they will need to address.
The Bucks were eliminated by the Pacers in six games, all of which came without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Damian Lillard played in Game 6, but he was without his star forward, who was held out of this series due to a calf injury. Beverley played well at times for Milwaukee in his increased role, but his actions at the end of Game 6 certainly cannot take place, and will likely result in discipline from the NBA.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey