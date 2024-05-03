Could the Golden State Warriors Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?
It has become increasingly clear that the Golden State Warriors need to make major changes to their roster in order to re-enter championship contention. With the current NBA landscape, those changes will almost certainly have to include the addition of another certified star next to Steph Curry.
In February, The Athletic reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the dream addition for Golden State this summer. With the Milwaukee Bucks going out in the first round, could there be any path to a deal between these two teams?
Antetokounmpo did not play in any of Milwaukee’s playoff games, as a calf injury held him out for the entirety of the series. There has been no indication from Milwaukee that they are looking to blow their roster up, and there has also been no indication from Antetokounmpo that he’d like to be elsewhere. That said, perhaps the Warriors will still check in on his availability the same way they checked in with the Los Angeles Lakers about the availability of LeBron James at the trade deadline.
Whether it’s Antetokounmpo or another star, it feels reasonable to assume that the Warriors will at least check in on different players this summer. Steph Curry is still a high-level star, but could use another piece alongside him as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green get further from their All-Star days.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey