NBA Fans React to Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Before Warriors-Bucks
The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks will take to the court Monday night and both teams have made the news as of late due to the trade deadline.
Both teams made waves trading for additional firepower to couple with their stars. The Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler, and the Bucks acquired Kyle Kuzma.
Unfortunately for the Bucks, their superstar has been hit with unfortunate news that will keep him sidelined for some time. According to Shams Charania of ESPN," Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined through the next week due to a mild calf strain and will miss the NBA All-Star Game next Sunday."
The Bucks have gone 4-6 in their last ten games and are 2.5 games out of falling to the seventh seed, so needless to say Buck's fans have their concerns.
Via @ NBABoards: "Tough break. But at least he won't miss a lot of important games with the Allstar break being here. Who replaces him? Ball?"
Via @buddha542812110: "Good move tbh, I’d rather blud prepare his body for the playoffs than the all star game and the rest of this month. Rest fo the season awaits for his performances. Get in better condition, get in better flexibility, and he’ll be alright."
Via @AaronJFentress: "Uh oh. Calf issues kept him out of the playoffs last year."
With both teams adding new key rotational pieces to their roster, getting reps in with a complete team will be crucial this late in the season. However, rushing a star player like Giannis back from an injury that could potentially last a week or two, is more detrimental than losing him for longer if they were to rush his recovery.
The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks will face off Monday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
