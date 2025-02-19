NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Representing your team in the All-Star game when you're the host city puts pressure on your shoulders to deliver. However, to Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, dealing with pressure is no problem.
Entering the All-Star break during the hottest month of his season, averaging 31 points per game, Curry scored 20 points across the two mini-tournament games and took home All-Star Game MVP honors in the process. Another accolade in a storied career for the Warriors guard, he took to his social media account to share the post and talk about how much this All-Star game meant to him.
"Only 11 All-Stars to my name…..," Curry wrote on his Instagram post. "but this one was extra special playing in the Bay. Love the game more than you’ll ever know. Appreciate everyone who’s helped me get here. Nothing short of GRATEFUL!
Seeing the post, fans took to social media to share their reactions to the star guard:
"Yall remember what happened last time he won an all star mvp???" a fan commented.
"🐐," a fan put it simply.
"The greatest ever," another user replied with.
"THE BEST SHOOTER TO EVER WALK THE PLANET!🫡 You understand it bro," a user added.
As can be seen based on the reactions, it was all love for Curry as he won his second All-Star Game MVP award. However, the attention will now shift to the Warriors to close out the season strong and take their momentum into the playoffs for another run.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball