11 Players Listed on Warriors vs Pelicans Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans face off tonight in a game that features a massive injury report of 11 players and multiple All-Stars.
The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, De'Anthony Melton, and Brandin Podziemski. Steph Curry is out with a left peroneal strain, Andrew Wiggins is questionable with a lower back strain, De'Anthony Melton is out with right facet inflammation, and Brandin Podziemski is available with a face mask.
The New Orleans Pelicans have seven players listed on their injury report: CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, Karlo Matkovic, Trey Murphy III, and Antonio Reeves. CJ McCollum is out with right adductor soreness, Dejounte Murray is out with a left-hand fracture, Jordan Hawkins is questionable with lower back spasms, Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is out with a G League assignment, Trey Murphy III is out with a right hamstring strain, and Antonio Reeves is out with a G League assignment. Both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are listed as available.
The shorthanded Golden State Warriors just beat the New Orleans Pelicans yesterday 124-106. Beating a team without twice in a back-to-back, without Steph Curry, is going to be a very tough task for the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
