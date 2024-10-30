Inside The Warriors

11 Players Listed on Warriors vs Pelicans Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans have multiple All-Stars listed

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball next to New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball next to New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans face off tonight in a game that features a massive injury report of 11 players and multiple All-Stars.

The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, De'Anthony Melton, and Brandin Podziemski. Steph Curry is out with a left peroneal strain, Andrew Wiggins is questionable with a lower back strain, De'Anthony Melton is out with right facet inflammation, and Brandin Podziemski is available with a face mask.

The New Orleans Pelicans have seven players listed on their injury report: CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, Karlo Matkovic, Trey Murphy III, and Antonio Reeves. CJ McCollum is out with right adductor soreness, Dejounte Murray is out with a left-hand fracture, Jordan Hawkins is questionable with lower back spasms, Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is out with a G League assignment, Trey Murphy III is out with a right hamstring strain, and Antonio Reeves is out with a G League assignment. Both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are listed as available.

The shorthanded Golden State Warriors just beat the New Orleans Pelicans yesterday 124-106. Beating a team without twice in a back-to-back, without Steph Curry, is going to be a very tough task for the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News