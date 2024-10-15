4x NBA All-Star, Ex-Warriors Player Blasts Lakers for Bronny James Move
When the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James 55th overall and re-signed his father LeBron James in free agency, they created the NBA’s first father-son duo.
Not only are LeBron and Bronny the first father-son teammates in NBA history, but they are the first father-son duo to even be in the league at the same time. Taking this already historic development one step further, the Lakers had LeBron and Bronny share the floor together in a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns.
Via NBA on October 6: "LeBron James. Bronny James. The father-son duo share the court for the first time together!"
Bronny has struggled in preseason action, making just one of his 11 field goal attempts. Despite this, the expectation is that he will see the floor when LA opens their season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "We're going to be seeing history very, very soon."
Four-time NBA All-Star and former Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins ripped the the Lakers for their Bronny move, saying it shows they aren’t serious anymore.
"I don't really think the Lakers are serious anymore,” Cousins said. “… As far as the Lakers actually competing, I take that as a sign they aren’t really serious. With the way their season ended last year with the high expectations, I expected more from them as far as making moves.”
Bronny is expected to spend time in the G League, but is also expected to see playing time on opening night so he and his father can share a moment on the court in a regular season game.
For Cousins, he feels the Lakers are not as focused on winning as they once were.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France