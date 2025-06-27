4x NBA All-Star Reveals Shocking Truth On 2019 Warriors Team
If there is anything that the Warriors couldn't do in their run from 2014-2019, it was escape the injury bug in their final year. Golden State won three titles in that span, Stephen Curry emerged as one of the best players in the NBA, and they added Kevin Durant to a roster that broke the all-time win record in 2016.
After back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, the Warriors added another piece to their superteam in DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins was rehabbing from a torn Achilles he suffered in his last year in New Orleans, but came back to play in 30 games in 2018-2019.
Cousins was a key role player for Golden State, scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds per game in just over 25 minutes.
The Warriors were Western Conference champions for the fifth consecutive season, Pacific Division champions for the fifth straight year, finished first in the Western Conference, and reached their fifth consecutive NBA Finals.
Cousins appeared on the "Run Your Race" podcast with Theo Pinson to discuss Golden State's mentality throughout that season and just how dominant they were.
"It was so bad bro...Steve [Kerr] used to be like, 'Man y'all are being disrespectful.' It was times we were going out there [for pregame warmups] - with like 6 minutes on the clock," Cousins said.
He continued to say, "We showing up. We coming out - we are doing our job every night. It was just the look of it...this sh** getting a little disrespectful."
The Warriors ended up reaching the NBA Finals, but lost to the Toronto Raptors after Klay Thompson tore his ACL and Kevin Durant tore his Achilles. However, that collection of talent on that team might've been the best the NBA has seen in a long time.
Related Articles
Breaking: Warriors Sign Sharpshooter Guard After 2025 NBA Draft
Lakers, Warriors Predicted to Take Australian Prospects in 2025 NBA Draft
Draymond Green Reacts to Blockbuster Kevin Durant, Rockets Trade