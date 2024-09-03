$60M All-Star Addresses Rumors of Joining Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors failed to make a big splash this offseason, making it another frustrating summer for Dubs fans. Stephen Curry is fresh off a gold medal, but most believe his Warriors team is nowhere near title contention.
Last season, there were reports that Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic could be a trade target for the Warriors, but no move has happened as of yet.
When asked about the potential trade and the rumors surrounding his name, Vucevic said there's nothing concrete right now.
"In most cases, those are really just speculations," Nikola Vucevic told Serbian outlet B92.sport. Maybe the clubs talk, maybe there was some discussion, I don’t know, but if there’s a call between teams, it immediately gets out and people think that’s it. I haven’t received any information that I’ll be traded or anything."
Vucevic averaged 18 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for the Bulls last year on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 29.4 percent from three. The four-time NBA All-Star is entering the second-to-last year of his deal with Chicago, which will always make him a candidate for trade rumors.
The only thing I got is that I’m staying, that they’re counting on me, that they want me here. If the results had matched the team’s quality, we could have made some achievements, and then there wouldn’t have been all those stories. We didn’t have the season we expected; we didn’t reach the goal of making the playoffs, so it’s logical that people think about changes and those stories start,” Vučević said. “I honestly don’t pay much attention to it because I have no control over it; I’m not a free agent, so I can’t choose.”
It remains to be seen whether or not the Warriors actually make a move by opening night, but it's believed that they will have to if they want to contend for an NBA Championship.