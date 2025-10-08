Al Horford's Honest Statement On Playing With Steph Curry After Warriors Debut
After a long offseason, highlighted by Jonathan Kuminga's lengthy contract negotiation, the Warriors were finally able to see the majority of their 2025-26 roster on the floor during their first preseason game this past weekend. While it was mainly familiar faces like Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, fans also got to see former NBA All-Star Al Horford with the team for the first time.
With what some would argue is a fringe Hall of Fame career up to this point, Horford ended his second tenure with the Celtics to join the Warriors for a chance to play with the NBA's greatest game breaker, Steph Curry. After finally sharing the floor with him, Horford shared his honest thoughts on now being on the same team as him.
Horford Finally Teaming Up With Curry
“He does such a good job of terrifying everybody in the league every time he moves. That’s something I’m going to really take advantage of," Horford said about playing with Curry.
Horford also added that when sharing the court with Curry, his whole mindset is on how to make the game easier for him, whether that's finding him in the right places or setting screens for him. While Horford is capable of putting the ball in the basket himself, getting Curry the ball can still lead to open shots for the veteran big.
In their first game as a duo, Curry finished with 14 points and two assists, while Horford had an all-around effort with three points, four rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Horford also found Curry on a give-and-go, showing some signs of early chemistry between the two.
What Could The Horford-Curry Duo Look Like?
Throughout his career, Curry has played with a handful of stretch bigs, but perhaps nobody better suited for his game that Horford.
In a tweet by X user Brett Usher, he highlighted that Curry has played with five centers in his career who have attempted over one three per game. DeMarcus Cousins and Dario Saric are two examples, but Horford still attempted two more threes per game than both of those players did in Golden State.
Factor in Horford's IQ and ability to set up players like Curry and others as he continues to build chemistry; the bonus is that Horford doesn't have to have the ball in his hands to be effective. While he's certainly lost a step since his prime, Golden State might finally have the ideal center to pair alongside Curry for perhaps one last championship run.