Alperen Sengun's Blunt Message Before Warriors-Rockets Game 7
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are set to face off in the final game of the first round, with a do-or-die Game 7 taking place tonight at 5 p.m. PT. After the Warriors originally went up 3-1 in the series, they then gave up two games in a row, as Houston now has all the momentum at home.
Rockets center Alperen Sengun is extremely confident going into Game 7, giving an interesting reason as to why Houston has already given up three games leading up to this point. The Turkish All-Star is averaging 20.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in his first-ever playoff series.
“I don’t think they’ve beaten us, this series," Sengun said to the media. "We beat ourselves, missing free throws and easy shots. When we’re locked in, we’re locked in. We have all the talent in the world. There’s no reason for us to lose this game.”
Houston managed to force Game 7 due to Fred VanVleet's dominant performance, putting up 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Sengun backed him up with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists as well.
This is the fifth time in the last 11 years that the Rockets have faced the Warriors in the playoffs, but Golden State has been overwhelmingly dominant in their previous four meetings, having gone 4-0.
The Warriors can either continue that narrative with a win in Game 7 or allow Houston to break the cycle and move on to the second round to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The last time Golden State blew a 3-1 lead in the playoffs was 2016 in that infamous NBA Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
