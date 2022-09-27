Andre Iguodala Reacts to Returning to Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala is back with the Golden State Warriors for his 19th NBA season - his final one. The decision for Iguodala to return wasn't an easy one, as he mentioned during Warriors' media day.

"It was a little bit of a rollercoaster because I had a lot of stuff going on in the summer, and I had a productive summer," Iguodala said. "So, I had jumped back and forth two times. It's literally exhausting to jump back and forth. Like, alright I'm in, then I worked out like two times like hard, then I was like 'for what?'"

If it felt like Andre Iguodala may have been teasing fans about his potential return, it was actually because he legitimately didn't know if he would return. The decision to return literally came down to the final couple of days for him.

It really got down to the wire, because I don't even know how I was going to reveal it because I really didn't know," Iguodala said. "I got on the Peloton like two times last week, and I was like 'I ain't in that bad of shape.' My son is getting older and he's my height now, so I had been showing him some stuff on the court. That stuff never leaves. Once you're back on the court, you're back on the court. It's almost like I was there yesterday.

The gang is all back for the Golden State Warriors, can they repeat as the 2023 NBA Champions?

Related Articles

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant