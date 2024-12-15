Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status for Warriors vs Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Dallas Mavericks in Klay Thompson's second match ever against his former team.
The last time these two teams faced off was on November 12, in a very thrilling game that saw Steph Curry put up 37 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds on 14/27 shooting from the field. Shockingly, the Warriors will have a completely different starting lineup from that game to now.
There's a chance that the Warriors don't have their entire starting lineup available against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. The team has officially listed Andrew Wiggins as questionable against the Mavericks due to right adductor tightness.
Wiggins has missed the last two games for the Golden State Warriors due to his adductor injury. He's missed four out of 24 games for the Warriors this season. Throughout 20 games, Wiggins averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 46/43/77 shooting from the field. Without Wiggins, the Warriors may have some trouble against the Dallas Mavericks and will need their starting lineup to bring extra hustle.
The Warriors are fresh off of a very controversial and disappointing loss against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Hopefully, they're still not emotionally drained against the Dallas Mavericks tonight and bring up their intensity level.
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
