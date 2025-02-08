Andrew Wiggins Posts Heartfelt Message After Trade to Heat
The Golden State Warriors decided to make a huge move ahead of the NBA trade deadline, picking up five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to pair with superstar point guard Steph Curry. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they had to part ways with fan-favorite forward Andrew Wiggins in the deal, sending him to the Miami Heat.
While adding Butler seems to be a great win-now move for Golden State, Wiggins was one of the few bright spots on the team and played a huge role in their 2022 championship run.
Following the trade to Miami, Wiggins took to Instagram to share his feelings to the Warriors fanbase.
"Golden State: Thank you for unforgettable years," Wiggins posted. "It has been an absolute honor to wear this jersey, represent this organization, and compete alongside such an incredible group of teammates and coaches. From the moment I arrived, I felt embraced by the Bay Area and the entire Warriors family, and that support has meant the world to me. Winning a championship in 2022, and growing both on and off the court in this environment is something I will always cherish."
Wiggins continues his post, thanking the organization, players, coaching staff, and fans for supporting him through his six-year Warriors tenure.
"To my teammates, the coaching staff, the front office, and the incredible fans who have been with me every step of the way thank you from the bottom of my heart," Wiggins said. "The Bay will always be home."
The Warriors franchise is lucky to have a player and person of Wiggins' caliber come through and help lead them to a championship. Wiggins ended his post by saying, "With that being said… Miami, I’m ready!" While Wiggins is no longer a Warrior, the fanbase can certainly wish him luck with his new team.
