Andrew Wiggins Regrets Getting Vaccinated

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 was an amazing year for Andrew Wiggins but he still regrets one thing.

He called it his "best" season as a professional basketball player but Andrew Wiggins has one regret.

After becoming an NBA All-Star and winning his first championship with the Golden State Warriors, the former member of the Minnesota Timberwolves says he wishes he didn't get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

"I still wish I didn't get vaccinated," Wiggins said in an interview with FanSide Tuesday. "I did it and I was an All-Star and champion so that was the good part."

Without complete vaccination status, Wiggins would have been ineligible to play in games at Chase Center, making up half of the Warriors' scheduled games.

During the regular season, Wiggins was an essential piece to Golden State's championship run. Averaging 17.2 points per game. He also led Golden State with nearly one block per game while shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range.

In the postseason, Wiggins averaged 16.5 points per game, including a pivotal Game 5 performance where he led Golden State with 26 points and 13 rebounds. 

Despite this, Wiggins says he was unhappy with the ultimatum he was faced with from both the NBA and the Golden State Warriors organization. 

“For my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that and I didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice," Wiggins said. "I didn’t like that it was either get this or don’t play.“

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
