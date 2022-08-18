Andrew Wiggins Reveals Extra Motivation During Championship Run

While Steph Curry was the undisputed MVP for the Golden State Warriors during their 2022 championship run, Andrew Wiggins emerged as a legitimate co-star. With Klay Thompson still regaining form, Draymond Green struggling at times, and Jordan Poole still coming into his own, it was Wiggins who served as Golden State's most consistent option next to Steph. According to him, there was an added level of motivation entering the playoffs.

"I didn’t get not one [All-Defense] vote this year," Wiggins said on Vince Carter's show. "So I was like - I took it personal in the playoffs. I was like, this is my chance to really showcase what I can do, and put my name on the radar."

Putting his name on the radar is exactly what Andrew Wiggins did. Having been labeled several different ways throughout his career, Wiggins earned the respect of fans, analysts, and players around the league. Not only was he a versatile defensive stopper for Golden State throughout the playoffs, but Wiggins stepped up offensively as well.

His performance during last year's postseason helped lift the Warriors to their fourth title in the last eight seasons, but for Wiggins personally, it helped rewrite the narrative on his career. No longer seen as a ball-stopping empty stats player, Wiggins redefined himself as an elite two-way role player who can step up on any given night.

