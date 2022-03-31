Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Struggles

Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has not been playing to the level that got him selected to his first All-Star Game earlier in the season. Averaging just 14.7 PPG on 40/28/55 splits since the All-Star break, Wiggins has been a major disappointment in the second half. With Steph Curry sidelined, the team needs him to step up, but the exact opposite has happened.

Wiggins recently detailed his struggles, saying that "I'm still getting a lot of, not the same shots, but similar shots. No one can replace Steph, the attention he (gets) on the court. But I've still gotten great looks. But the ball just hasn't been going my way. That's how the game goes."

Wiggins added that "There's games I've been aggressive, but sometimes shots aren't falling. That's part of the game. It happens. I've just got to keep my head, keep pushing forward and stay confident." As Wiggins noted, the shots have not been falling for him at the same rate they were before the All-Star Game. With his splits dipping across the board, Wiggins has struggled to produce when Golden State has needed him most.

As the season winds down, Wiggins has vowed to be better. "It's tough, not seeing your shot go in, even if it feels good or you're getting open shots. But it's part of it. I'm doing my part. I'm in the gym, working hard. And eventually, they'll fall. They'll fall at the right time," Wiggins said.

