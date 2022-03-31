Skip to main content
Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Struggles

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Struggles

Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins hasn't been playing well

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins hasn't been playing well

Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has not been playing to the level that got him selected to his first All-Star Game earlier in the season. Averaging just 14.7 PPG on 40/28/55 splits since the All-Star break, Wiggins has been a major disappointment in the second half. With Steph Curry sidelined, the team needs him to step up, but the exact opposite has happened.

Wiggins recently detailed his struggles, saying that "I'm still getting a lot of, not the same shots, but similar shots. No one can replace Steph, the attention he (gets) on the court. But I've still gotten great looks. But the ball just hasn't been going my way. That's how the game goes."

Wiggins added that "There's games I've been aggressive, but sometimes shots aren't falling. That's part of the game. It happens. I've just got to keep my head, keep pushing forward and stay confident." As Wiggins noted, the shots have not been falling for him at the same rate they were before the All-Star Game. With his splits dipping across the board, Wiggins has struggled to produce when Golden State has needed him most.

As the season winds down, Wiggins has vowed to be better. "It's tough, not seeing your shot go in, even if it feels good or you're getting open shots. But it's part of it. I'm doing my part. I'm in the gym, working hard. And eventually, they'll fall. They'll fall at the right time," Wiggins said.

Steph Curry Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Steve Kerr Addresses Trae Young's Steph Curry Comparisons

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Steph Curry

0x0
News

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Struggles

By Joey Linn2 minutes ago
USATSI_17898189_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: Steph Curry Has Not Done On-Court Rehab Yet

By Farbod Esnaashari12 minutes ago
1357066347.0
News

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
USATSI_17909865_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Wins Oscar as Executive Producer

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 29, 2022
im-396967
News

Steph Curry Reveals Crypto Commercial

By Joey LinnMar 29, 2022
Mar 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts as Memphis Grizzlies fans boo after a three point basket during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors React to Andre Iguodala's Return

By C.J. PetersonMar 29, 2022
Steph-Curry-getty
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

By Joey LinnMar 27, 2022
May 1, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with forward Andre Iguodala (9) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Pelicans 121-116. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thomson Reacts to Andre Iguodala's Near Return

By C.J. PetersonMar 27, 2022
Mar 27, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Says Warriors are "Worse" With Him on the Floor

By C.J. PetersonMar 27, 2022