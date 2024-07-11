Anthony Davis Makes Big Steph Curry Statement
For years, Steph Curry has been the most exciting basketball player in the world for fans to watch. It turns out, it's not just fans that want to play with him, but some of the best players in the world, too.
House of Highlights conducted an interview with all of the membesr of Team USA basketball, asking them which player they'd like to play with the most. Steph Curry was one of the most popular answers among players.
Lakers big man Anthony Davis was one of the few who named Steph Curry as who they'd like to play with the most.
"The one person I'm most excited to play with is Steph," Davis said. "He commands so much attention. I played with him at 14, both of our games have developed all the way from 14, 10 years ago."
Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker also listed Steph Curry as the player he's most excited to play with.
"I'll say Steph, you know it's his first one," Booker said.
When it came to who Steph Curry wanted to play with, it was non other than his longtime rival LeBron James.
"I mean Bron, for sure," Curry said. "I've played against him for however many years."
During Wednesday night's exhbition game against Team Canada, Steph Curry certainly looked like he was incredibly excited to play with LeBron James. It wasn't Curry that loved it though, all of the basketball fans around the world did, too.
