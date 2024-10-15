Inside The Warriors

Anthony Davis Reacts to Warriors Exploring LeBron James Trade

The Golden State Warriors inquired with the Los Angeles Lakers about a LeBron James trade.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) after a game at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors made national headlines at last year’s trade deadline when they reportedly contacted the Los Angeles Lakers about a LeBron James trade.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne for ESPN on February 14: “Over a clandestine 24-hour window prior to the trade deadline Thursday that included owner-to-owner conversations, the Golden State Warriors made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James to consider a trade to pair him with longtime rival Stephen Curry, sources told ESPN.”

Per this report, the Lakers essentially deferred to James and his agent Rich Paul. Neither had interest, and that was the end of any chance Golden State had at acquiring the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Asked about this on Tuesday, Lakers star Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on the situation (via Jovan Buha of The Athletic).

“I wasn't on social media at the time, so I didn't see (it),” Davis said. “I heard about it. How did I hear about that? I don't even remember. I mean, it was f—king national news. I can't remember how I exactly heard about it. I think maybe my dad called me. Something like that.”

Davis said the report did not affect the team or James himself, considering the Lakers star has already seen it all.

“But I don't think it affected anybody,” Davis added, per Buha. “I mean, I think that might be the first time ever that he's been in trade talks in his career. He's kind of seen everything, so I don't think that affected him. That didn't affect our team. But it was definitely strange to hear in the sense of like, the first time he's ever been talked about in a trade before, you know what I'm saying? But it didn't happen, so …”

Davis and James were teammates with Steph Curry at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the trio brought home a gold medal under Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

