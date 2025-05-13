Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Wolves-Warriors Game 4
With superstar point guard Steph Curry sidelined, the Minnesota Timberwolves have done exactly what people expected by taking advantage of the shorthanded Golden State Warriors.
The Timberwolves dominated in their Game 4 win on Monday to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, and now the Warriors are in serious trouble. With Curry likely not able to come back until a potential Game 6, the superstar point guard could have already played his last game of the season, barring a Golden State miracle.
The Timberwolves have been prominently led by star guard Anthony Edwards over their past two wins, and he put together a historic performance on Monday night.
In a huge Timberwolves win, Edwards dropped 30 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals on 11-21 shooting from the field and 6-11 from three-point range, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a playoff game in 33 minutes or less, per Stathead.
Edwards has put on a show recently, following up his 36-point Game 3 performance with another stellar outing on Monday night.
Edwards' night was highlighted by an incredible 16-point third quarter on 6-8 shooting from the field and 3-5 from beyond the arc, helping lead the Timberwolves to a dominant 39-17 third-quarter beatdown.
Edwards scored zero points in three minutes in the fourth quarter, as the Timberwolves were able to give him some much-needed rest before they head into a series-clinching Game 5 in Minnesota on Wednesday. The Warriors desperately need Curry back on the floor, but with Edwards and company playing like this, it would be hard for anyone to beat them.