Anthony Edwards Reveals Surprising Motivation After Game 3 Win vs Warriors
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are in an exciting second-round playoff series, as many fans were looking forward to the elite battle between superstars Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards.
Unfortunately for everyone, Steph Curry has missed two consecutive contests due to a hamstring strain that he suffered in Game 1, putting much of the spotlight on Anthony Edwards.
Edwards was underwhelming in Games 1 and 2, but he erased any doubt in Saturday's Game 3. In a Timberwolves win, Edwards dropped 36 points on 13-28 shooting from the field and 5-14 from three-point range, highlighted by a dominant 28-point second half.
After Saturday's win, Anthony Edwards revealed what gave him the motivation to take over the game down the stretch.
"I felt like when Kuminga dunked on me, it got me going more so, if anything," Edwards admitted.
Jonathan Kuminga threw down a nasty slam over Anthony Edwards in the third quarter, but the Timberwolves star certainly got the last laugh.
"Just trust the work, man. I feel like one thing I never lack is confidence. If I got that, I'll be all right," Edwards said about finding a rhythm and getting himself going.
Edwards certainly propelled the Warriors to a win on Saturday night, and Minnesota has now taken a commanding 2-1 series lead. With Steph Curry still expected to be sidelined for the next couple of games, the Warriors could be in serious trouble.
The Warriors and Timberwolves will face off for Game 4 in Golden State on Monday night.