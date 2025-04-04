Austin Reaves Makes Lakers History vs Warriors
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers in a game that did not disappoint. Surprisingly, it wasn't LeBron James or Luka Doncic who stole the show for the Lakers, but Austin Reaves.
Reaves put up 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 50% shooting from the field. He made a blistering 9/16 three-pointers, with a majority coming in the fourth quarter. Reaves' performance from deep was so good, he actually made history in the process.
According to the Lakers, Reaves moved into second place all-time in Lakers history for three-pointers made in a single season. He surpassed both Nick Van Exel and Kobe Bryant on the list.
When the stat was originally posted, Reaves had only five threes against the Warriors, but he finished the night with nine of them and leaped into second place.
Reaves has shattered every and any expectations that any NBA fans may have had of them. Through 67 games this season, Reaves is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 46/36/88 shooting from the field.
For the Lakers to make some true noise in the NBA playoffs, Reaves will have to perform like this on a consistent basis while also avoiding getting targeted on the defensive end. With the way things look, it seems like Reaves is capable of doing that.
