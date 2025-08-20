Ayesha Curry Reveals First Message Steph Sent Before Dating
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, but some of his greatest successes have come off the court.
Curry, 37, has won four NBA championships, a Finals MVP, two NBA MVPs, is an 11-time All-Star, two-time scoring champ, 11-time All-NBA, and was honored on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Especially after this title run in 2022, Curry has been in the conversation as a top ten player in NBA history, and is neck-and-neck with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson as the best point guard ever.
Curry has also cemented himself as the greatest three-point shooter ever, holding the record for most threes in a season with 402 in 2015-16 and a career with 4,508 over 16 years.
Of all the accolades that Curry has collected over the years, the legendary point guard's greatest life success is centered around his family.
Steph and Ayesha Curry
Steph and Ayesha Curry have been together for 17 years and have four kids together, most recently welcoming their youngest son, Caius, in 2024. The Currys have an incredible family dynamic, as Steph and Ayesha have a relationship that many others aspire to have.
However, their relationship did not start off as many would expect.
Ayesha recently shared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast exactly what Steph first messaged her before they started dating, and it is not as heartfelt as many would have imagined.
"The first message was, I was in this music video, and he was like, 'Hey, who is that in the music video in the picture that you're in?' And I'm like, 'Oh, it's Yung Berg.' And he goes, 'Oh, I should've known, he always has all the sexy ladies.' And I was like, 'What is happening right now?'" Ayesha said.
Steph and Ayesha ultimately got married in 2011 and welcomed their first child in 2012, so even though his first message to her was pretty unorthodox, it seems to have worked out just fine.
