Ayesha Curry Sends One-Word Message to Steph Curry in Latest Post
The Golden State Warriors franchise is one of the most valuable in North American sports, largely due to the impact that Steph Curry has had. Aside from bringing the franchise four NBA Championships and generating countless ticket and jersey sales, the team's success led to the construction of a brand-new arena in San Francisco, Chase Center.
While players like Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala were alongside him throughout the four titles, he was also supported by his wife, Ayesha Curry. While her husband might be one of the best basketball players ever, she's found success in her own endeavors. Recently, she took to social media to share a one-word message to the NBA star.
"Grateful," Ayesha commented on a photo with her and Steph. It's a caption Ayesha has used before, such as when she shared a group of family photos in a post early in June. The couple got married in 2011, and now have four children together.
Since getting married, Curry has gone on to win two MVPs, earn 11 All-Star selections, win four NBA titles, and solidify his spot as one of the greatest players to ever play the sport. Curry recently accomplished another major feat, earning a gold medal with Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
While he's reaching the end of his career, it's clear that he still has more to give to the Warriors. Even though the team has been quiet in making moves this offseason, adding some more pieces to this rotation could be enough to get them back into title contention if they stay healthy and the veterans continue to produce.
