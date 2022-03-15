Birthday Boy Stephen Curry Reacts to 47-Point Night

Skip to main content
Stephen Curry celebrated his 34th birthday Monday night with a huge point total at Chase Center.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

No one usually wants to work on their birthday. But for Stephen Curry, a near-50-point game seems to have made that task a bit more fun.

Dropping 47 points, the birthday-boy in Curry helped lead the Warriors to a 126-112 win over the visiting Washington Wizards at Chase Center Monday night. Helping Golden State notch its fourth win in a row, Curry’s night comes as the most he’s scored ever on his birthday in the NBA.

“Always get a good juice and appreciation for what I get to do in another year on this Earth,” Curry said. “Playing this game and just having fun. It’s what it’s all about.”

In his last outing, the two-time league MVP was severely limited as a scorer as the Milwaukee Bucks routinely threw multiple defenders at him. Drawing double teams for most of the night, Curry scored just 8 points while taking just seven shots in the game.

Monday was a very different story, however, as Curry, who turned 34, scored more than twice that amount in the first half. In fact, he dropped 20 points by half-time.

Against a Wizards team that has had trouble defending opponents on all areas of the floor, Curry took full advantage of a Washington team unable to close out on shooters. Curry hit seven of the 14 triples he attempted.

But Curry’s night wasn’t only due to the fact that Washington was inept defending — it had a lot to do with the fact he had his long-time teammate and championship comrade, Draymond Green on the floor.

“Just chemistry and understanding how to create good looks,” Curry said of Green’s presence. “That’s 10 years of that so it shouldn't be that surprising.”

Monday, while representing his highest scoring total even on his birthday, also comes as Curry’s sixth game this year scoring 40 points or more and his second-highest scoring game this season — only behind a 50-point outing against the Atlanta Hawks in November.

“I’m about to go get some birthday shots or something,” Curry said in celebration of his special day.

Mar 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high fives forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) after scoring a basket against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
