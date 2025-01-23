Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends 2x NBA All-Star to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are expected to have a busy trade deadline ahead of them, as they still sit in a fine playoff position despite their cold streak. The Warriors are in 11th place in the West at 21-21, but only a game-and-a-half behind the 7th-place Dallas Mavericks.
With still 40 games left to play, the Warriors have plenty of opportunity to make up for their lapses recently, but changes are certainly expected ahead of the February 6 deadline.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus suggested a three-team blockbuster trade that would bring frontcourt help to Golden State but it would cost one of their top young talents.
Complete trade details:
Timberwolves receive: Lonzo Ball, Buddy Hield, Julian Phillips, $2.9 million trade exception (Julius Randle)
Bulls receive: Julius Randle, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Kyle Anderson, Gary Payton II, Luka Garza, $20.8 million trade exception (Nikola Vucevic), $2.8 million trade exception (Torrey Craig)
Warriors receive: Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, Torrey Craig, Talen Horton-Tucker, $9.1 million trade exception (Gary Payton II)
In this absurd trade idea, the Warriors bring in Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, giving them a viable center who can stretch the floor. The 34-year-old big man is averaging 20.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc.
While adding the two-time All-Star center would be great for Golden State, they would have to give up a haul in this hypothetical. 22-year-old Jonathan Kuminga is a more valuable asset than any player they would get in return, on top of giving away four key role players alongside him.
The Warriors should certainly look to make a splash at the trade deadline, but sacrificing this much depth is likely not the best idea.
