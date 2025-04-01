Boston Celtics Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Draymond Green
The evolution of Derrick White's career since joining the Boston Celtics is something that should inspire basketball players around the world.
From being a non-factor on offense to being the third-most important player on a championship contending team, White has transformed himself into a legitimate NBA star.
Surprisingly, none of it would be possible without Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
After the Celtics defeated the Grizzlies on Monday night, White revealed how Green impacted his career after playing against him in the 2022 NBA Finals.
“After the Finals, I feel like that was the biggest summer of my life,” White said. “Obviously, what happened in the Finals and how I was being guarded on that stage. It was like one of the lowest points. I told Draymond [Green] after the [2024] Olympics that he kind of changed my life because they weren’t guarding me."
After that feeling of disrespect, White challenged himself to get better, and that's exactly what he did.
“So I had to go in that summer and me and my trainer, Marcus Mason, just focused on being consistent," White said. "I think from that point, I just got better and better.”
Even though Draymond Green is known to be one of the NBA's biggest trash talkers, White still looks at him with mutual respect. Green is a means of motivating White.
“There’s a lot of mutual respect,” White said about Green. “He just sees the work that I put in to change how I play and I’ve always had a lot of respect for him.”
If the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics were to have an NBA Finals rematch this year, it would be fascinating to see how Green defends White this time.
Related Articles
Ex-Warriors Champion Makes Brutally Honest Kevin Durant Statement
Jimmy Butler's Honest Statement on Warriors, Heat Trade
NBA Fans React To Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Heat