Brandin Podziemski Makes Warriors History vs Rockets Game 4
The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge Game 4 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night to take a 3-1 series lead, but they did it even without a huge game from their two-time MVP.
Coming off a 36-point outing to lead the Warriors to a Game 3 win, the Rockets did a much better job of slowing down Steph Curry. In Game 4's win, Curry dropped just 17 points on 6-13 shooting, as the Warriors needed other guys to step up.
Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski answered the call on Monday night, dropping 26 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals on 9-18 shooting from the field and 6-11 from beyond the arc.
Podziemski had the best game of his young playoff career when the Warriors needed it most, as he continues to shine on both ends of the court and be a true X-factor for Golden State in the postseason.
In Monday's win, the 22-year-old guard became the youngest player in Warriors history to have a playoff game with 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.
Podziemski broke Jordan Poole's record, who played a huge role in Golden State's path to winning the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors have desperately needed a player like Podziemski to step up, and if he can continue to play like this, their chances of winning another championship skyrocket.
The Warriors and Rockets will now move on to Game 5 on Wednesday night in Houston, as Golden State has a chance to close out the series.