Inside The Warriors

Brandin Podziemski Makes Warriors History vs Rockets Game 4

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski made franchise history against the Houston Rockets in Game 4

Logan Struck

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) reacts after no call against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) reacts after no call against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge Game 4 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night to take a 3-1 series lead, but they did it even without a huge game from their two-time MVP.

Coming off a 36-point outing to lead the Warriors to a Game 3 win, the Rockets did a much better job of slowing down Steph Curry. In Game 4's win, Curry dropped just 17 points on 6-13 shooting, as the Warriors needed other guys to step up.

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski answered the call on Monday night, dropping 26 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals on 9-18 shooting from the field and 6-11 from beyond the arc.

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2)
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) after a basket against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Podziemski had the best game of his young playoff career when the Warriors needed it most, as he continues to shine on both ends of the court and be a true X-factor for Golden State in the postseason.

In Monday's win, the 22-year-old guard became the youngest player in Warriors history to have a playoff game with 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.

Podziemski broke Jordan Poole's record, who played a huge role in Golden State's path to winning the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors have desperately needed a player like Podziemski to step up, and if he can continue to play like this, their chances of winning another championship skyrocket.

The Warriors and Rockets will now move on to Game 5 on Wednesday night in Houston, as Golden State has a chance to close out the series.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News