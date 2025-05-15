Brandin Podziemski Makes Warriors History vs Wolves in Game 5

Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski makes franchise history vs Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5

May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the second quarter during game three in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors were at a clear disadvantage in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury. While the team was able to get the Game 1 win without him in the second half, the rest of the series didn't look promising for them after that. On Wednesday night, they faced elimination with Curry still on the sidelines.

At home, the Timberwolves took care of business to close out the series in five games with a 121-110 win. Unfortunately for Golden State, they didn't look the part without Curry, but got an encouraging performance from Brandin Podziemski. Despite struggling in the series, his Game 5 performance was a massive bounce-back one and made franchise history.

Podziemski became the youngest player to record 28 or more points in a playoff game Wednesday night, finishing with a team-high 28 points and four made threes. Even though some Warriors players might've lost hope toward the end of the game, Golden State's strong fourth quarter, led by Podziemski, outscored the Timberwolves by 10 points.

He now puts an end to an improved sophomore season, where he turned his season around completely after his injury. Before going down with a 12-game injury, Podziemski was averaging just 8.0 points per game and shooting 29.5% from three. Then, after his return, he concluded the season averaging 14.9 points per game on 41.2% shooting from three.

However, the Warriors now enter the offseason with plenty of questions to answer, as Curry isn't getting any younger. With several stars potentially on the market, Golden State could look to make another move to extend its window.

LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

