Brandin Podziemski's Honest Jonathan Kuminga Statement Amid Contract Feud
The NBA's restricted free agent market has been unfavorable for all parties this offseason, and the Golden State Warriors' crumbling situation with Jonathan Kuminga is a prime example.
Kuminga, 22, had a polarizing first four years with the Warriors after getting drafted seventh overall in 2021, but there were always some glimpses of high potential. However, heading into the 2025 postseason, head coach Steve Kerr benched Kuminga entirely, and it was not until Steph Curry went down with an injury that his role was expanded.
In four games without Curry during their second-round playoff series, Kuminga averaged 24.3 points per game, leading the Warriors in scoring while shooting 55.4% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc.
Kuminga's free agency dilemma
Kuminga is still sitting in restricted free agency, and as we approach September, a deal is still not close to being done. Kuminga and his team have spent their offseason asking for around $30 million per year on his next deal, but Golden State's best offer sits at a reported $45 million over two years.
Besides simply having a disagreement over how much money he gets, it does not help that neither side necessarily wants him to re-sign. Kuminga has a crumbling relationship with the Warriors, and a recent report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reveals that Kuminga does not want to return to Golden State.
"The only reason Kuminga hasn't accepted this contract is because he truly doesn't want to return to the Warriors," Siegel wrote. "To change his mind and for these two sides to reunite, it seems like an understanding of what Kuminga wants will need to be at the forefront of this two-year proposal."
Podziemski has Kuminga's back
Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski recently joined 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" to talk about the uncertainty around Kuminga's future in Golden State.
"Obviously, everybody on our team knows it's the media's job to try to nitpick and find things to write and talk about and separate teammates so they have a story to write," Podziemski said. "Everybody in the locker room knows no matter how that situation’s resolved, it doesn’t change our viewpoint of JK as a person, as a player. Obviously, we all want him to be in Golden State. That’s the whole point. But it doesn’t change anything."
It is good that the Warriors players have Kuminga's back, especially if he does ultimately return to the team, but his future with the franchise is certainly cloudy.