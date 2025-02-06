BREAKING: Jimmy Butler Reportedly Makes Major Warriors Contract Decision
The Golden State Warriors have finally broken their trade deadline seal, making a huge move after weeks of rumors engulfed the franchise. The Warriors have reportedly acquired Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler, finding a new co-star for future Hall of Famer Steph Curry.
The reported five-team trade sends Andrew Wiggins to the Heat, while the Warriors also send Lindy Waters III, Dennis Schroder, and Kyle Anderson to the Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
The 35-year-old Miami star has had problems with the Heat franchise for weeks, as they finally granted his wish of being traded. While teams like the Phoenix Suns were heavily involved in Butler trade talks, the Warriors were able to help Butler reach his goal of escaping the Heat.
Butler has already committed long-term to the Warriors following the trade, reportedly declining his 2025-26 player option to sign a two-year, $121 million extension that keeps him in Golden State through the 2026-27 season.
The Warriors building a new star-studded trio of Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green for the near future certainly makes things interesting in Golden State, but their championship window is very slim.
Butler is having his worst season since 2013-14, averaging just 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, but shooting a career-high 54% from the field. Knowing Butler will be in Golden State through the 2026-27 season gives the star plenty of time to get comfortable, but they still have limited time to make a title run.
