Inside The Warriors

Breaking: Major Report on Jimmy Butler's Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 4

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler received a huge injury update before Game 4 against the Houston Rockets

Logan Struck

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors picked up a statement win over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 on Saturday to take a commanding 2-1 series lead. Now, on Monday night, the Warriors are hosting the Rockets for a pivotal Game 4.

What made Golden State's Game 3 win so impressive was that they did it without six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler on the court, who was sidelined with a pelvic contusion that he suffered in Game 2's loss.

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10)
Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) reacts towards the crowd after scoring during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Luckily, Butler is expected to return for Game 4. ESPN's Shams Charania reported a huge update for Butler ahead of Monday's game.

"Jimmy Butler is doing everything possible to try to play tonight in Game 4," Charania said. "I'm told the Warriors and Jimmy Butler are expecting him to make his return tonight in Game 4."

Butler has been incredible with the Warriors since getting traded from the Miami Heat, as he and Steph Curry have a 22-5 record when sharing the court. In Game 1's win, Butler stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals on 10-19 shooting, proving his value on this Warriors team.

Golden State managed to pull out a win without him on Saturday, and the star went to social media afterward to thank Curry and company for getting it done.

"Thanks Batman and team. Excluding Buddy," Butler posted on Instagram.

If Butler can suit up, the Warriors would have a much better chance to take a 3-1 series lead before heading back to Houston for Game 5.

The Warriors and Rockets will face off in Game 4 on Monday night at 10:00 p.m. EST in Golden State.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News