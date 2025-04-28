Breaking: Major Report on Jimmy Butler's Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 4
The Golden State Warriors picked up a statement win over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 on Saturday to take a commanding 2-1 series lead. Now, on Monday night, the Warriors are hosting the Rockets for a pivotal Game 4.
What made Golden State's Game 3 win so impressive was that they did it without six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler on the court, who was sidelined with a pelvic contusion that he suffered in Game 2's loss.
Luckily, Butler is expected to return for Game 4. ESPN's Shams Charania reported a huge update for Butler ahead of Monday's game.
"Jimmy Butler is doing everything possible to try to play tonight in Game 4," Charania said. "I'm told the Warriors and Jimmy Butler are expecting him to make his return tonight in Game 4."
Butler has been incredible with the Warriors since getting traded from the Miami Heat, as he and Steph Curry have a 22-5 record when sharing the court. In Game 1's win, Butler stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals on 10-19 shooting, proving his value on this Warriors team.
Golden State managed to pull out a win without him on Saturday, and the star went to social media afterward to thank Curry and company for getting it done.
"Thanks Batman and team. Excluding Buddy," Butler posted on Instagram.
If Butler can suit up, the Warriors would have a much better chance to take a 3-1 series lead before heading back to Houston for Game 5.
The Warriors and Rockets will face off in Game 4 on Monday night at 10:00 p.m. EST in Golden State.