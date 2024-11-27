Inside The Warriors

BREAKING: Steph Curry's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Thunder

The Golden State Warriors have revealed Steph Curry's final injury status.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
The Golden State Warriors are looking to avoid a third-straight loss on Wednesday night when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Golden State and Oklahoma City have been battling for positioning atop the Western Conference for the last few weeks, and just one game separate the two teams in the standings.

Entering this game 13-4 on the season, Oklahoma City owns the first seed and a one-game lead over Golden State. Having scuffled a bit recently, Golden State has dropped its last two games, blowing leads against the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.

Things will not be getting any easier for the Warriors on Wednesday, because not only are they facing the best team in the Western Conference, but they will do so without superstar point guard Steph Curry. Initially listed as questionable on the injury report with bilateral patellofemoral pain, Curry has now been officially ruled out. 

Curry had been appearing on injury reports with left knee bursitis, but his status had typically been probable. The questionable listing, along with the new injury designation, suggested this could be a game Curry missed. That will unfortunately be the case for Golden State, as the Warriors will have to find a way to win without their best player. 

With two days off after this game, it seems possible that Curry could make his return to the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

