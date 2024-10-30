BREAKING: Steve Kerr Makes Major Jonathan Kuminga Decision for Warriors-Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors are without star point guard Steph Curry for at least the next two games as he waits for a reevaluation on his sprained left ankle. Curry suffered this injury in Sunday’s loss to the LA Clippers, and the Warriors announced he will be reevaluated on Friday.
The Warriors are also without Andrew Wiggins for Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, as the 2022 NBA All-Star is dealing with lower back strain.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Andrew Wiggins is out vs Pelicans tonight with a lower back strain. So Warriors will be without Wiggins, Steph Curry and De'Anthony Melton. Twelve-man rotation down to nine. Wouldn't be surprised to see Lindy Waters III.”
With Curry and Wiggins out, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was going to need a new starting lineup. In an unexpected development, Kerr chose to bench Jonathan Kuminga.
Via Shams Charania of ESPN: “The Warriors are moving F Jonathan Kuminga to bench tonight vs. Pelicans, sources tell me and @kendra__andrews. Intriguing development in a fourth season when no extension was complete for both sides and team has discussed setting him up to take the next step.”
Kuminga has averaged just 8.0 points through three games to start the season, converting on just 33.3 percent of his field goal attempts and 11.1 percent of his three-point attempts.
As Charania noted, this is an interesting move given Kuminga’s looming restricted free agency.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France