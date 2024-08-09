Inside The Warriors

BREAKING: Steve Kerr Makes Major Kevin Durant Olympics Lineup Decision

Team USA is making a lineup change before the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal game against France

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward Kevin Durant (7) celebrates during the second half against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward Kevin Durant (7) celebrates during the second half against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has come off the bench for all five of Team USA's games at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Golden State Warriors and USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr had previously stated he had no plans of moving Durant into the starting lineup, as the star forward missed all of training camp with a calf injury, but that will reportedly change for the gold medal game against France.

In a report on Friday, The Athletic's Shams Charania revealed that Kerr is planning to move Durant into the starting lineup for Saturday's gold medal game against France.

"Team USA is planning to start all-time leading scorer Kevin Durant vs. France in Saturday's Gold Medal game at the Paris Olympics, per sources," Charania wrote. "Jrue Holiday is expected to come off the USA bench."

Durant scored nine points in Team USA's semifinals victory against Serbia, and made some crucial plays down the stretch, including a clutch bucket with under a minute remaining.

With the shot clock running down, Durant went one-on-one with his defender to give Team USA a much-needed bucket against Serbia at a critical moment of the game:

Durant's length is also important on the defensive end, as he is able to serve as a secondary rim protector next to Joel Embiid. It will be interesting to see how Kerr's rotation plays out, but he is reportedly going with Durant over Holiday in the starting lineup.

