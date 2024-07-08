Inside The Warriors

Bronny James Reveals Honest Opinion on Golden State Warriors Fans

Bronny James had a moment with Warriors fans.

Bronny James' NBA Summer League debut with the Los Angeles Lakers didn't go quite according to plan, but regardless of his performance, it was an incredibly special night for him. What made that moment special was surprisingly, the Golden State Warriors fans at the Chase Center.

After Saturday night's game against the Sacramento Kings, Bronny James spoke to the media where he opened up about his first NBA Summer League game ever.

"The atmosphere, it was more than I expected," Bronny said. "It's a big game for me, but I didn't know people in Golden State would come and rep for me. So, that was pretty nice to see."

In his first Summer League game, Bronny James put up 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal on 2/9 shooting from the field. Bronny played a total of 21 minutes in a very pedestrian game against the Sacramento Kings. Despite the struggle, it's important to remember that it's still just the Summer League. Some players take longer than others to develop, the perfect examples would be Lonzo Ball and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For all of the battles that the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James have had against each other, it's actually really nice to see the fanbase support his young son during his debut. It shows that sometimes, things are bigger than basketball.

