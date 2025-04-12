Buddy Hield Joins NBA History in Warriors-Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors have taken themselves into NBA title contention this season by building around Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, but they have a few X-factors who could ultimately decide their postseason fate.
In Friday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Warriors sixth man Buddy Hield led their bench with 16 points on 6-14 shooting from the field and 4-10 from three-point range, helping Golden State get over the hump when their starters were struggling.
With his four three-pointers on Friday, Hield has now reached 201 threes on the season, the seventh time in his career he has made 200+ three-pointers. Hield is now one of just five players in NBA history to make 200+ threes in seven or more seasons.
Hield joins four of the greatest shooters in league history on this exclusive list: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, and James Harden. Hield has certainly been an underrated sharpshooter for years, although he is currently having the worst shooting season of his career.
The 32-year-old wing is averaging 11.2 points per game while shooting a career-low 37% from beyond the arc, but the Warriors are much better when he is playing at a high level.
Hield is certainly an X-factor for the Warriors heading into the postseason, but Friday night was a good showing from the sharpshooter to take him into historic company.
