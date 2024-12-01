Inside The Warriors

Buddy Hield Makes NBA History in Warriors-Suns

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield passed a Mavericks legend on a historic list

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) gestures in the first half against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It hasn't been a great stretch of games for the Golden State Warriors, as they entered Saturday night's matchup against the Phoenix Suns on a three-game losing streak. While Golden State deals with troubles on the court as a team, one player continues to make his mark as a great acquisition for the franchise.

In the departure of Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors sought the market to see who they could find to help fill the role on the perimeter. While De'Anthony Melton unfortunately went down for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, Buddy Hield has been an excellent addition to Golden State.

Against Phoenix, Hileld ascended up the ranks as one of the best three-point shooters in the game's history.

With his performance tonight, Hield has surpassed NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd for 17th place on the all-time made threes list. Hield is one of 10 active players currently ranked inside the top 20 (Stephen Curry, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Paul George, Kyle Lowry, Kevin Durant, Eric Gordon), as he'll set his sights on reaching 2,000 made threes in the coming games.

Hield's rise on the NBA's all-time made threes list was helped by a dominant stretch with the Sacramento Kings, as he eclipsed 270 or more made threes per season across three years in Sacramento. He's also been efficient in doing so, entering tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns being just over 40% in his career from behind the arc.

