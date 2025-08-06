Buddy Hield Sends Message to Jimmy Butler After Latest Post
The Golden State Warriors are the most accomplished NBA team since the 2010s, with four NBA Championships and having set the regular season record at 73-9. Even though players like Draymond Green and Steph Curry are still around from those championship teams, the roster has seen some massive changes over the past few seasons.
During this change, the Warriors have brought in two key pieces to their team, with Buddy Hield being acquired in the 2024 offseason and Jimmy Butler being acquired via trade at the 2025 deadline. Since they've been paired together, it's clear they have chemistry on and off the court. Joking around with one another, Hield sent a message to his star teammate via a recent social media post.
Butler is one of just several players, including Victor Wembanyama, Ja Morant, and James Harden, to head over to Asai this offseason. Sharing to his Instagram, Butler showcased some clips of him putting in offseason work at a gym in Wuhan, China, captioning the post, "be great."
In the first video, Butler shared that Hield was recently out in China, pointing out that "Buddy got some love out here." Responding to that, Hield chimed in with a response in the comments.
"😂 It’s Bc They Love a Real One out there 🇨🇳🫶🏾," Hield said in the comment section.
Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield's Playful Banter
Even though Butler and Hield both played for the Philadelphia 76ers, they weren't on the team at the same time. However, they're teammates now, and fans witnessed some funny interactions between the two through the end of the regular season into the playoffs.
A clearly joking relationship, Butler made it seem like he didn't like Hield, playing into the banter between the two star players. Their interactions were seen across press conferences, with the two constantly making remarks about one another.
As two of the newer guys on the team, they formed a bond quickly after Butler's arrival in February. Now, heading into a pivotal year next season with the core continuing to age into their 30s, the Warriors will need everything they can get from both Hield and Butler.
While Butler was rather consistent with his production from the regular season to the playoffs, Hield's play was more inconsistent, but proved to be a major game changer when he was dialed in from beyond the arc. In Game 7 of the first round against the Houston Rockets, Hield led the charge in the win-or-go-home game with 33 points on nine made threes.
Once the season gets closer and Hield and Butler are back together again, they will surely create more viral interactions between each other.
