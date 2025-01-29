Caitlin Clark Declines Opportunity to Play Against Steph Curry
During last year's NBA All-Star game, one of the top events was the head-to-head three-point contest between Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, as Curry escaped with a narrow victory 29-26. Heading into this year's All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, the NBA had plans to build upon the highlight event from last season.
With the success of the contest last year, the NBA knew they had to step it up while there was momentum there. As Curry is featuring in his 11th All-Star game and Ionsecu is coming off a WNBA Championship with the Liberty, the league sought to land the biggest name in women's basketball to make an appearance during NBA All-Star Weekend.
In a post shared by ESPN's Sham Charania, the Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will decline the opportunity to participate in the NBA's All-Star three-point shootout competition, citing reasons she wants her first experience to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis this summer.
In further detail, it was revealed that the NBA is trying to have the contest feature Curry, alongside former teammate and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, to go against Clark and Ionescu in the challenge. In a question asked to him after Dallas' win on Monday over the Washington Wizards, Thompson expressed interest in said event but plans have now fallen through.
While Clark declined now, the future and interest in the contest between the four stars remains in question. With Clark mentioning she wants her three-point contest experience to be at WNBA All-Star, who knows if the two former Warriors teammates will elect to participate if proposed then.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement