Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History in Fever-Sky, Joins Steph Curry on Historic List

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made WNBA history against the Chicago Sky

Joey Linn

Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena.
/ Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark continued her historic WNBA rookie season in Friday night's game against the Chicago Sky. Up against Angel Reese and a Sky roster that entered play having lost four-straight games, Clark and the Fever saw an opportunity to put more separation between them and their Eastern Conference rivals.

Turning in another incredible performance in this game, Clark finished with 31 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, and five made threes.

Now with two career games of at least 25 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, and five made threes, Clark is not only the first WNBA rookie to reach those numbers in a single game, but she joins Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry as the only other rookie in WNBA/NBA history to record such a game more than once.

Per Basketball Reference’s StatHead, Curry recorded two such games his rookie season. No other NBA or WNBA rookie had done it more than once until Clark on Friday night.

To make this feat even more impressive, Clark stands alone even when removing the rookie qualification and reducing the criteria.

With her second career game with at least 20 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, and five made threes, Clark stands alone in WNBA history as the only player with multiple such games.

New York Liberty guards Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot are the only other active players in the league to record the line, with former Sky guard Jia Perkins being the only other player in WNBA history on the list.

All data via Basketball Reference's StatHead.

