Caitlin Clark’s Response to WNBA Drama Receives Reaction From Warriors Legend
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA draft out of Iowa. A legend at the collegiate level, Clark broke the NCAA’s all-time scoring record before entering the WNBA.
Clark’s play and popularity in college placed an unprecedented spotlight on her WNBA rookie season. Meeting and exceeding these expectations, Clark led Indiana to the playoffs while breaking several league records and winning WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Also having to deal with a lot of media drama, Clark handled this well. Always professional, the All-Star rookie never wavered in her ability to navigate through the outside noise.
During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA radio, Golden State Warriors legend Chris Mullin praised Clark’s response to the WNBA drama.
"I love her game, a lot like Steph [Curry],” Mullin said. “She reminds me of Steph Curry a lot. After that early season, whatever was going on in the drama world, she showed a lot of toughness I thought. Not only did she fight back… but she showed a lot of toughness, her skill is incredible, I love the shotmaking.”
While Clark was undoubtedly the biggest driving force behind the WNBA’s exponential growth this season, there are several other stars in the league pushing it forward. One of these players is New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.
“WNBA is on fire, man,” Mullin added. “Don't forget about my girl Sabrina [Ionescu], she's a local girl from the Bay Area, I've known her since she was little. She’s killing it.”
Ionescu competed against Curry during the last season’s three-point competition at NBA All-Star Weekend. This was an incredible moment for women’s basketball, and another important step towards the surge in popularity the WNBA has experienced.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France