Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry turned in another heroic performance in Saturday's gold medal game against France. The 2024 Paris Olympics were the first Curry has competed in, and the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers added to his historic list of accomplishments with a gold medal.
Curry was incredible in the semifinals and gold medal game, scoring 36 points against Serbia before capping off the run with 24 points in the win over France. It was a fourth quarter explosion from Curry that sealed the game for Team USA, as the Warriors star hit an unbelievable dagger three to make it four threes in the fourth quarter alone:
The basketball world has been reacting to Curry's heroic performance against France, including Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.
In a post on her Instagram story, Clark wrote, "cheat code."
Clark has received a lot of Curry comparisons in her basketball career due to her deep three-point shooting ability. While the two point guards are not identical players, their ability to shoot from range is similar.
Clark enters the WNBA All-Star/Olympic break with historic numbers. Averaging 17.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds in her rookie campaign, Clark would be the first player in WNBA history to record these averages for an entire season if they held.
Reacting to Curry's performance, Clark called the Warriors star a cheat code.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond