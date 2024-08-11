Inside The Warriors

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark reacted to Steph Curry's performance at the Paris Olympics

Joey Linn

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) speaks during a press conference before a game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.
Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) speaks during a press conference before a game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry turned in another heroic performance in Saturday's gold medal game against France. The 2024 Paris Olympics were the first Curry has competed in, and the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers added to his historic list of accomplishments with a gold medal.

Curry was incredible in the semifinals and gold medal game, scoring 36 points against Serbia before capping off the run with 24 points in the win over France. It was a fourth quarter explosion from Curry that sealed the game for Team USA, as the Warriors star hit an unbelievable dagger three to make it four threes in the fourth quarter alone:

The basketball world has been reacting to Curry's heroic performance against France, including Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

In a post on her Instagram story, Clark wrote, "cheat code."

Clark has received a lot of Curry comparisons in her basketball career due to her deep three-point shooting ability. While the two point guards are not identical players, their ability to shoot from range is similar.

Clark enters the WNBA All-Star/Olympic break with historic numbers. Averaging 17.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds in her rookie campaign, Clark would be the first player in WNBA history to record these averages for an entire season if they held.

Reacting to Curry's performance, Clark called the Warriors star a cheat code.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News