Caitlin Clark Sends Heartfelt Message to Steph Curry
Even though there's a strong argument for LeBron James, you could say that Steph Curry is the face of the NBA, and Caitlin Clark is that for the WNBA. A large part of this is due to their outside shooting abilities, as both aren't just good, but exceptional when it comes to making the improbable look easy.
While Curry is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, Clark is in the middle of her second season in the WNBA, looking to help the Indiana Fever go all the way. Recently, Clark was seen warming up for her game against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night, sending a heartfelt message to Curry before tip-off.
“He’s one of the greatest basketball players of all time…he’s really changed the way basketball is played. Maybe at times, me and him both, kids shouldn’t always chuck up a bunch of 3s… but it’s cool to be here. He’s someone I certainly idolize," Clark said when talking about the NBA's all-time leader in threes made.
Clark has drawn many comparisons to Curry, especially when she burst onto the scene at Iowa as a superstar in women's basketball. Her outside shooting has carried over to the WNBA, as she currently leads the league with 3.7 three-pointers made per game. Now, she gets to play in the building where Curry has seen plenty of success.
All eyes will be on Clark and the Fever on Thursday after the conclusion of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Coming off a viral matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, Clark will surely find herself in the spotlight going up against the latest WNBA expansion franchise and her ex-college teammate, Kate Martin.
